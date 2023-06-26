Over $1200 worth of merchandise stolen from Nike store in Riverhead

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in May.

A man and woman allegedly stole approximately $1,215 worth of merchandise from Nike Factory Store, located at 1520 Tanger Mall Drive, on May 31 at 1 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.