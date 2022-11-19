Wanted for Commack petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole a 65-inch Vizio television from Walmart located at 85 Crooked Hill Road in Commack at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 2. The merchandise was valued at approximately $450.The man left the store in a dark gray Chrysler 300 traveling northbound on Crooked Hill Road

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.