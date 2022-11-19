Video: Lawnmower stolen from trailer in Huntington Station

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who allegedly stole a commercial lawnmower valued at approximately $7,000, from a landscaping trailer parked on East 17th Street in Huntington Station on Oct. 26 at approximately 9:40 a.m. The men were in a black Ford pickup, either a 250 or 350, with an open top trailer attached.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.