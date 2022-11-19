Video: Wanted for damaging property in Village of Port Jefferson

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Sixth Precinct Police Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify three juveniles who damaged property in Port Jefferson in July. Three males were walking on East Main Street when they ripped out plants from a planter box and then knocked over a different planter box causing damage in front of 234 East Main Street, on July 4 at approximately 3 a.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.