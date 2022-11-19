Lynn H. Reilly, age 70

Lynn H. Reilly, of Smithtown, passed away in September 2022 at the age of 70.

Lynn was a retired schoolteacher, beloved wife and dedicated mother.

Lynn’s life revolved around her family, students and many friends. Her cozy, creative, book-lined classrooms inspired the zest for learning in hundreds of students over the decades.

A life-long “Islander”, she grew up in Kings Park, lived in Smithtown with her family and taught for over 40 years in the Long Island Public School system. Education was her passion.

Graduating in the top five of her class in King Park High School, Lynn was the first in her family to attend college and worked full time to pay her own way.

Lynn’s master’s thesis on “Education of the Gifted and Talented” was the springboard for directing the nascent West Islip Gifted and Talented Program.

Canoe journeys up the Nissequogue River, museum trips, Math Olympiads and structured classroom projects emphasizing imagination and task completion, shaped the desire to succeed for scores of future successful business people, professionals, a county district attorney and a Hollywood actor or two. Lynn instilled the strong educational values of preparation in her only child and supported her path to Harvard University and Harvard Business School.

Lynn was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 10. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Tackling Type 1 Diabetes for 60 years, Lynn was the exemplar of perseverance, optimism and sheer “Viking Will.”

Lynn is survived by her husband and best friend for half a century, Patrick, her daughter Leif-Ann Tuohey, son-in-law Vince Tuohey and grandchildren Seamus and Clementine.

Lynn will forever live on in their hearts and memories. A Celebration of Life was held at the local American Legion in Kings Park on Nov.12.

— Photo from Reilly’s family