Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole clothing from a Commack store this month.

A man allegedly stole sweatshirts from Kohl’s, located at 45 Crooked Hill Road, on February 19 at 9:30 p.m. The merchandise was valued at approximately $1,080.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.