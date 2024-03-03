Woman arrested in raid of illegal massage parlor in Coram

Suffolk County Police arrested a woman on Feb. 28 for alleged prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Coram.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector, Town Fire Marshall and Town Investigator, conducted an investigation into an unnamed business, located at 625 Middle Country Road, and arrested Jessica Mesa Ortiz at approximately 3:25 p.m.

Mesa Ortiz, 37, of East Elmhurst, was charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor. She was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.