Wanted for Central Islip Reckless Endangerment

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate the man who fired shots into a Central Islip residence in October.

On October 16 at approximately 1 a.m., Joseph Bunce fired shots into the door of his ex- girlfriend’s residence, located on Irving St. No one was injured. Bunce, 35, who is on parole, has ties to Wyandanch, Copiague, Central Islip and Oakdale.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.