Stony Brook mental health expert named to SUNY Hispanic Leadership Institute

Adam Gonzalez, PhD, Associate Professor and Vice Chair of Behavioral Health in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health in the Renaissance School of Medicine (RSOM) at Stony Brook University, is one of 11 fellows in New York State to be named to the State University of New York’s (SUNY) Hispanic Leadership Institute (HLI) Class for 2024.

A licensed clinical psychologist and researcher, Dr. Gonzalez is an expert in cognitive behavioral treatment for mood and anxiety disorders, relaxation and mindfulness-based treatments, and behavioral medicine. His research, including work focused on evaluating stress management and resilience training programs, has been supported by over $5 million in federal funding.

“I am incredibly honored to have been selected as a fellow for the SUNY HLI 2024 cohort,” said Dr. Gonzalez, who will begin his 2024 HLI experience in January. “Thank you to SUNY leadership for this opportunity. I look forward to learning from others and doing my part to advance SUNY’s mission.”

The Mastic Beach resident is the Founding Director of Stony Brook’s Mind-Body Clinical Research Center, which seeks to improve the mental and physical health of individuals and communities through providing integrative mental and physical healthcare, conducting basic and applied innovative research, and training tomorrow’s clinical research leaders. And much of his work with colleagues accelerated during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, with programs and services dedicated to both patients and healthcare workers.

“By working to increase Hispanic and ally representation in leadership positions, the HLI provides its fellows with the skills needed to ensure they are represented at the decision-making table and know they’ll be valued and supported throughout their careers at SUNY,” Chancellor King said in a statement, adding that Dr. Gonzalez and the other class members “are role models to colleagues and students, and we congratulate them as they start their HLI journey. I would also like to thank our legislative partners for their continued and unwavering commitment to the success of the HLI.”

Since its inception in 2017, HLI has named fellows to the program to take part in a demanding six-month experience for SUNY leaders of Hispanic descent and their allies that position them to develop further higher education leadership skills and proficiencies. HLI fellows participate in training sessions and webinars, and converse with national and statewide Hispanic leaders. HLI creates a pipeline for professional opportunities across SUNY and ensures alumni are networking and receiving continuous support and mentorship. HLI is housed within SUNY’s Office Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

