Suffolk D.A.: Shirley man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Nov. 20 that Oscar Morocho-Morocho, 32, of Shirley, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter after admitting to beating his girlfriend, 34-year-old Ruth Para-Martinez, to death.

“The brutal beating of Ms. Para-Martinez by this defendant was horrifying,” said District Attorney Tierney. “We take all such domestic violence seriously. We hope this disposition will give Ms. Para-Martinez’s friends and loved ones a small measure of justice.”

According to the investigation and the defendant’s statements during his plea allocution, on the evening of May 7, 2023, Morocho-Morocho became angry with his girlfriend, Para-Martinez, and began to publicly and violently beat her in a commercial area of Shirley. Surveillance video from a local business allegedly captured Morocho-Morocho punching, kicking, and dragging Para- Martinez. The following morning at approximately 6:00 a.m., Para-Martinez was found deceased by members of the Suffolk County Police Department, in the same location where she was beaten.

On November 20, 2023, Morocho-Morocho pleaded guilty to the top charge of Manslaughter in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony, before Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable John B. Collins.