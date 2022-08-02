Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site to bury time capsule Aug. 5

Walt Whitman Birthplace Association will be burying a Time Capsule on Friday, August 5 at the Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station at 1 p.m. The ceremony will also commemorate William T. Walter, Ph.D. (1931-2020) for his long-time leadership and lasting contributions to WWBA as Trustee, Officer, and Member (1981-2020).

The Time Capsule will contain Whitman memorabilia, related artifacts, written historic texts and books along with newspaper articles of the current times reflecting a significant economic, political, or social news event.

A boulder will be placed at the site with a commemorative plaque inscribed: “I bequeath myself to the dirt to grow from the grass I love, If you want me again look for me under your boot-soles.” W.W., Song of Myself, Section 52.

This project was initiated during the bicentenary year of Walt’s birth, 2019. The time capsule will be opened during Walt’s 250th birthday celebration in 2069.

The ceremony will take place under a tent with refreshments served. No registration is required, all are welcome.

For more information, call 631-427-5240 or visit https://www.waltwhitman.org/ walt-whitman-birthplace-state- historic-site-time-capsule.

This project was made possible through the financial support of the Town of Huntington, Suffolk County, and the continued support of New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.