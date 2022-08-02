League of Women Voters sponsors Republican 1st Congressional District Primary Debate on Zoom Aug. 8

In advance of the early voting dates of August 13-21 and the New York State primary election on Tuesday, August 23, the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will be holding a Republican Congressional candidates primary debate on Zoom on Monday, August 8, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Southampton Town’s SEA-TV.

Invited to participate are the three Republican Congressional candidates in the newly-drawn 1st C.D.—Michelle Bond of Port Jefferson, CEO of the cryptocurrency Association for Digital Asset Markets; Anthony Figliola of East Setauket, a lobbyist with Empire Government Strategies and former Deputy Supervisor of Brookhaven Town; and Nicholas LaLota of Amityville, chief of staff to the Suffolk County Legislature’s Presiding Officer and former Republican Commissioner of the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic Congressional candidate Bridget Fleming of Sag Harbor, an attorney and Suffolk County Legislator, in the general election on Tuesday, November 8.

The August 8 debate can be viewed live at 7 p.m. at www.YouTube.com/c/SeaTVSouthampton and can also be seen anytime afterwards on the same YouTube channel, starting the following day, August 9.

The public is invited to submit questions for the candidates. Email them by August 5 to LWV Voter Services Committee chair Barbara McClancy at [email protected]

For those not able to vote in person on the early voting days of August 13-21 or on primary election day, August 23, absentee ballot applications in English and other languages are available on the NYS Board of Elections website at www.elections.ny.gov . After mailing in the absentee ballot application and receiving the actual absentee ballot back, postmark deadline is August 23.

For questions, call the Suffolk County Board of Elections at 631-852-4500.