Brookhaven Town Councilmember Kornreich meets with Boy Scout Troop 229

On July 25, Boy Scouts from Troop 229 in Selden visited Town Hall to meet with Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich and satisfy requirements of the “Citizenship in the Community Merit Badge.” For this badge, each Boy Scout is required to choose an issue that is important to their community, then interview a member of the local government responsible for the issue.

The Boy Scouts chose to interview Councilmember Kornreich and brought up some very important community issues and concerns regarding littering, recycling, redevelopment vs. new construction, dilapidated parks and inflation. They were also given a tour of Town Hall by Councilmember Kornreich. Pictured left to right with the Councilmember (back row) are Aidan Soviero; Kieran deCarolis; Dylan deCarolis; Dean Ricciardi; Collin Tirado; Ryan Wagner; Joseph Reeves; Landon Holbrook; Carl June and Logan Schaefer.

“I always enjoy meeting with scouts and was particularly impressed by the thoughtfulness and sophistication of the questions and observations they shared. I was encouraged by their community spirit and have every confidence that these scouts will be ready to be the civic leaders of tomorrow.”