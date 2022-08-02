Man shot and killed in Huntington Station

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Huntington Station on Aug. 2.

Byron Martinez was shot at the threshold of his residence, located at 212 5th Ave., after he answered a knock at the door at approximately 1:15 a.m. Martinez, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.