Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium reopens June 4

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will reopen its Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium on Friday, June 4, with limited seating capacity. Only 27 tickets will be sold for each show., with limited seating capacity. Safety protocols – masks and six-foot social distancing – will be observed. Seats and restrooms will be cleaned between shows.

Dave Bush, director of the Planetarium, said, “We are very excited to reopen and will offer a wonderful schedule of programming that appeals to a wide range of audiences. In addition, we are bringing back our ever-popular, one-hour live lectures about the nighttime sky on Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 pm.

“Our planetarium technology has never been better. We are ready to amaze and astound our audiences with the breathtaking wonders of the nighttime sky, our solar system, the Milky Way galaxy, and beyond.”

In June 2020, Bush added two new advanced systems that greatly improve the visual experience for visitors – laser-beam projectors to enhanced laser light entertainment shows and laser phosphorus full-dome video projectors that generate sharper imagery. The state-of-the-art equipment adds dimension and excitement, he said.

For more information, call 631-854-5579 or visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.