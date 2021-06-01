Northport residents remember the fallen on Memorial Day

1 of 31

As the rains finally subsided May 31 after a wet weekend, the American Legion Post 694 held a march, stepping off at the corner of Church and Main in Northport.

Participants stopped at 12 monuments along the way to Northport Village Park. The American Legion members were joined by hundreds of fellow marchers that included Northport Pipe and Drum and Boy Scouts.

Hundreds of spectators took in the parade and joined the post members at the end with a ceremony to remember the fallen at the park.