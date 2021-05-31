TBR News Media announces winners of second annual #BankonLIArt Coloring Book contest

We are proud to present our second Times Beacon Record News Media Artist Coloring Book contest winners. Our intentions for the coloring book and contest was to offer our local art community grand exposure by fostering appreciation for the arts, as well as providing an enriching cultural experience for our audience.

We are grateful to Bank of America as our Coloring Book partner, to all the artists who contributed a beautiful gallery of sketches and to our coloring contest participants who submitted beautifully colored drawings, as well as our voters. Look for the winner’s colored masterpieces in select Bank of America financial centers. To see the rest of the contestant’s entries, visit our TBR Facebook page: facebook.com/tbrbewsmedia and check out the photo galleries.

Congratulations to all our winners!

Category 1: Ages 5-12

Winner

COLORIST

Mia Radi, 5, Suffolk County

‘Nova’ by Marlene Bezich

1. What did you think of the coloring book?

“It Looked Beautiful.”

2. Why did you select this drawing to color?

“I chose to color the doggie because my Nanny and Poppy have a doggie. Her name is Cali.”

3. What are your other hobbies?

“I like to play with Anthony. I love to play with my Mommy. I like to do Art.”

ARTIST

Marlene Bezich, Port Jefferson

‘Nova’

1. What did you like about the winning colorist’s submission?

“First of all for a five year old her color understanding is amazing!!! Color is very important to me in my artwork, I love Mia’s color choices! She has successfully juxtapositioned complimentary colors to create a delight to the eye!!!! Under further examination I feel that wrapping Nova in an orange background gives Nova’s spirit a feeling of love and warmth. Her blue face indications “true blue” loyalty, and her green chest a sign of rebirth! I noticed she stayed well between the lines displaying a very organized personality!!! Her family should be truly proud of her!!!!”

2. What was your inspiration for the drawing?

“Nova is my sister’s dog who they rescued from the Brookhaven Town Shelter. She is the sweetest most loyal companion anyone could want. Her markings are stunning, so as an animal lover I just had to capture her! Hopefully this should be an example of the many wonderful dogs and cats available for adoption! They deserve a chance too!!”

3. What did you think of the coloring book?

“I loved the coloring book!!! So many different subjects and styles!!! I’m so proud to be among the many talented artists who participated. A Big THANK YOU for including us!!!!!!!”

4. What are your other hobbies?

“I love gardening and cooking!”

Runner Up

COLORIST

Junior Rivas, 11, Central Islip

‘KAMAHAMEHA!!!’ by Clara Heller

Why did you select this drawing to color?

“Out of all the pictures to choose from, this was my favorite because I like Dragon Ball Z and Goku.”

ARTIST

Clara Heller, Port Jefferson

‘KAMAHAMEHA!!!’

What was your inspiration for the drawing?

“I grew up drawing, and I grew up watching Toonami, especially Dragon Ball Z. I stopped drawing regularly as I got older, but when the pandemic hit and I suddenly had all this free time, I thought I’d give it another try. And what better subject than that of my favorite childhood anime! I’m just happy other people appreciate Goku as much as I do!”

Category 2: Ages 13-19

Winner

COLORIST

Rebecca Fear, 19, South Setauket

‘Nature’s Healing Spirit’ by Iris Rosenhagen

1. What did you think of the coloring book?

“ I loved this coloring book because it included some beautiful pieces from different talented artists that brought a lot of positivity to me during this past year.”

2. Why did you select this drawing to color?

“I chose the piece Nature’s Healing Spirit because during this past year it’s important for everyone to find something to heal themselves during these difficult times. Through this coloring page I was able to use many vibrant colors and intricate detail. Coloring is relaxing for me and helped me heal during a stressful time. While coloring this page I had my newly adopted dog on my lap, which was also calming for me.”

3. What are your other hobbies?

“My other hobbies are singing, dancing, coloring, drawing, acting and volunteering.”

ARTIST

Iris Rosenhagen, Selden

‘Nature’s Healing Spirit’

1. What did you like about the winning colorist’s submission?

“I love Rebecca’s use of jewel tones. The colors that she used and her out of the box thinking for how to apply them are very much how I envisioned it had I colored it.”

2. What was your inspiration for the drawing?

“The subject of my drawing was inspired by this past year. Everyone has faced many challenges and fortunately nature has been an incredibly therapeutic outlet for healing.”

3. What did you think of the coloring book?

“Everyone’s art is just so beautiful, and I’m honored to be a part of it. In addition to Mother Nature being one of the best healers, so is art, and it’s wonderful that the community had this opportunity to experience and create art together.”

4. What are your other hobbies?

“Some of my other hobbies include yoga, holistic healing, vegan cooking, eco-activism, birding, and hiking.”

Runner Up

COLORIST

Ella Psaltos, 16, Port Washington

‘Let’s Clean Up!’ by Bina Firestone

Why did you select this drawing to color?

“I chose that image because it reminded me of an old cartoon.”

ARTIST

Bina Firestone, Port Jefferson Station

‘Let’s Clean Up!’

What was your inspiration for the drawing?

“The drawing was from a watercolor I had recently completed. I had wanted to create a winter scene, but something different than a pristine and peaceful landscape. I started out with the idea of sending a snowplow through a residential neighborhood. Then I remembered how, after a snow, all the neighbors would emerge from their homes, and the street would become a hive of activity, so I added the people to the scene.”

Category 3: Ages 20+

Winner

COLORIST

Hedi Flickstein, Coram

‘Lily’ by Christopher Reisman

1. What did you think of the coloring book?

“It was very good. I wish more of the drawings had white space to color.”

2. Why did you select this drawing to color?

“It was a very beautiful rendition of the picture. I wanted to add things like eyeshadow, lipstick and nail polish. She needed some beautification.”

3. What are your other hobbies?

“Senior groups, school related groups, Legislative groups, groups that help the handicapped.”

ARTIST

Christopher Reisman, Shoreham

‘Lily’

1. What did you like about the winning colorist’s submission?

“I love the way the artist took Lily to a new look and dressed her up a bit. Fabulous!”

2. What was your inspiration for the drawing?

“My inspiration for the drawing came from a picture in the New York Times Magazine section several years ago. I fell in love with the pose and the mystique of the lady. I added the flowers and Lily was born.”

3. What did you think of the coloring book?

“I think the coloring book gives a wonderful view of fine art by Long Island artists. I think this should be very inspiring to a lot of people. What a great way to add more beauty into the world, which the world really needs.”

4. What are your other hobbies?

“My other hobbies are making music, sewing and gardening and taking care of our wonderful magic sanctuary every day. Actually my sewing is more than a hobby. It is a great creative joyful experience for me to design and make one of a kind wearable art. I love it.”

Runner Up

COLORIST

Evelyn Rose, 78, Smithtown

‘Nature’s Healing Spirit’ by Iris Rosenhagen

Why did you select this drawing to color?

“She was very whimsical!”

ARTIST

Iris Rosenhagen

‘Nature’s Healing Spirit’

What was your inspiration for the drawing?

“In addition to being inspired by nature, I was inspired by the future colorists. I love the idea of someone interacting with my art. The opportunity of two creative energies coming together is so motivating to me.”

And there’s more! Six Long Island nonprofits, chosen by the winners & artists, will share $10,000 in community funding from Bank of America.