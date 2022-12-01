Vanderbilt Museum presents third annual Bright Lights event Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysMuseumTimes of Huntington-Northport by Press Release - December 1, 2022 0 5 Photo from Vanderbilt Museum The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents its third annual holiday event, Bright Lights: Celebrate the Season, Saturdays and Sundays, December 3-18, and on Thursday, December 22. Thousands of warm-white lights will create holiday magic inside and outside the Mansion and illuminate trees, wreaths, garlands, guest rooms, walkways, and the Vanderbilt Library. The event will include Candlelight Tours of the decorated Vanderbilt Mansion, visits with Santa and friends in his workshop, a children’s scavenger hunt, and a 15-minute Holiday Laser show in the Reichert Planetarium. In addition, the Stoll Wing and Habitat wild-animal dioramas and the Hall of Fishes marine museum will be open for visitors. Also open: the Vanderbilt Café and Gift Shop, located in the Planetarium lobby. Elizabeth Wayland-Morgan, Executive Director of the Vanderbilt Museum, said, “We are thrilled to invite everyone to kick off the holiday season and celebrate with us. The decorated and lighted Mansion and Estate become a winter wonderland. Bright Lights offers evenings of family fun for all.” Tickets are: Adults $25 | Members $20; children 12 and under $15 | Members $10; children 2 and under FREE. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.