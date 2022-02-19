Vanderbilt Museum open every day during February break

Children’s Workshops, New Planetarium Shows

During the February school break, Monday to Friday, February 21 to 25, the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum and Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will be open every day from noon to 4 p.m. (and Sunday as always) for exploring galleries, guided Mansion tours, and shows. The Planetarium also will be offering shows on Friday and Saturday, February 25 and 26, from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

The Gift Shop and Café will be open. Visitors can purchase sandwiches, salads, and snacks prepared by the renowned Copenhagen Bakery and Café in Northport.

Visitors may purchase tickets for guided tours of the Vanderbilt Mansion and for two recently premiered Planetarium shows: Exoplanets: Discovering New Worlds and Explore. And parents can sign up their children for fun, creative workshops.

In Exoplanets, visitors will be transported to planets orbiting faraway stars. While science has not yet found evidence of alien life, this exciting program speculates on the existence of such life and explores how scientists are currently searching for exoplanets and their potential inhabitants. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

Explore is an odyssey to the planet Mars, seen through the lens of human history and scientific development. This visually stunning fulldome film begins with a look at how scholars and scientists throughout the ages used the sky as a clock and calendar to measure the passage of time. Their charts and star catalogs informed the modern science of astronomy. Dave Bush, director of the Reichert Planetarium, called Explore “one of the finest productions ever made available to our audiences. It’s truly an immersive masterpiece.” Recommended for ages 14 and up.

Children’s Winter Workshops

Portraits and Mixed-Media ‘Selfies’ – Monday, February 21: 10 am – 12 pm

Grades K-4 | $20 / $18 MembersWe will see Vanderbilt family portraits in the historic house, have a special viewing of a portrait of George Washington, and create a mixed-media “selfie” portrait.

Bulb Botany and Winter Blooms – Wednesday, February 23: 10 am – 12 pm

Grades K-4 | $20 / $18 MembersExplore the ways living things get energy, examine plant bulbs, make a bulb forcing container.

The Museum is following New York State and Suffolk County guidelines – wearing masks is suggested, but not required. For more information, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.