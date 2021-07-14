Vanderbilt Museum offers Walk and Talk tours

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport now offers Walk and Talk Tours through mid-October.

Come for an intriguing Walk and Talk tour of the Vanderbilt Estate and gardens with knowledgeable Vanderbilt Museum educators. Learn about Warren & Wetmore’s design and the exterior architectural details of the 24-room Spanish Revival mansion – including the striking ironwork of Samuel Yellin, considered the greatest iron artisan of the early 20th century – and explore Mr. Vanderbilt’s passion for travel, marine biology, and auto racing.

“The grounds are beautiful at this time of year and the walking tour is a perfect way to be introduced to the history of the estate and collections. There is an abundance of beauty in the eclectic architecture and the unique details that reflect William Vanderbilt’s interests,” said Beth Laxer-Limmer, associate director of education.

William K. Vanderbilt II (1878-1944) spent summers at his Eagle’s Nest estate and mansion on Northport Bay between 1910 and 1944. He and his wife, Rosamond, hosted intimate gatherings and entertained well-known guests, such as the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Pierre Cartier, Conde Nast, Charles Lindbergh, and the Tiffanys. Eagle’s Nest is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Created by the Vanderbilt Education Department, the tours are limited to 10 people each and are held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at noon and again at 1 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door: Adults $16, seniors/students $15, children under 12 $13, members free. For more information, call 631-854-5579.