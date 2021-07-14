‘The African Queen’ returns to the big screen

In honor of its 70th anniversary, The African Queen heads to select cinemas nationwide on July 18 and 21, courtesy of Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events. Starring Academy Award® winners Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn, The African Queen tells the timeless tale of two mismatched strangers joining forces in a common cause – and finding love along the way.

The story chronicles the burgeoning romance between Bogie’s river rat Charlie Allnut and Hepburn’s missionary Rose Sayer, as they reluctantly join forces to torpedo a German gunboat in war-torn East Africa. Enjoy this special anniversary event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

In our neck of the woods, screenings will be held at Island 16 Cinema De Lux in Holtsville on July 18 at 3 p.m. and July 21 at 7 p.m.; AMC Stony Brook 17 on July 18 at 3 and 7 p.m.; and Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas on July 21 at 7 p.m. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.