Shelter Pet of the Week: Chips

This week’s shelter pet is Chips (also fondly known as One-Eyed Jack), currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Loving and outgoing, Chips came from a home where he lived with kids and other animals. Chips had severe upper respiratory infections as a kitten that caused him to lose one eye and have significant scarring in the other. He will never see well, but that does not slow him down.

He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Chips, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.