Vanderbilt Museum kicks off 2022 lecture series Jan. 13

Heather Lynch As part of its Ecology and Climate Change lecture series, the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will welcome Stony Brook University's Heather Lynch for a presentation titled Mapping Penguins with Satellites, Drones and Other Technologies in the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium at 7 p.m. Lynch is the Institute for Advanced Computational Sciences Endowed Chair for Ecology and Evolution at Stony Brook University. Her research focuses on ecology and the conservation of Antarctic wildlife, particularly Antarctic Penguins. Join Lynch as she shares her insight and research. $6 per person, members free. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.