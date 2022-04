1 of 43

The Patriots of Ward Melville took a four-run lead in the early going of the third game of a three-game series against Commack at home Friday, April 8, but the Cougars rallied late in the game to edge ahead of the Patriots to win the League II matchup, 7-5.

Ward Melville went 1-2 in the series and retake the field with a road game against Walt Whitman for the first of the three-game series April 11. First pitch is 4:15 p.m.