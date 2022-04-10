Cooking Cove: For veggie lovers, asparagus spells spring

By Barbara Beltrami

If crocuses and daffodils are the floral harbingers of spring, then surely asparagus is the vegetal one. Truth be told, for die-hard veggie lovers nothing spells spring like asparagus. While nowadays it is available year round, it’s still a real treat when it’s grown locally and is fresh, young, and tender. Another thing that’s great about it is that it lends itself to so many cooking methods. I know a lot of people like it roasted or grilled or sautée, and still others like it in a salad or soup, on a tart or crostini. As for me, I like it so much that I prefer to eat it unadorned, just steamed with nothing but a little salt sprinkled on it. Anyway, here are a few recipes you might enjoy.

Cream of Asparagus Soup

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

4 ounces unsalted butter

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 garlic clove, crushed

Salt and pepper to taste

2 pounds fresh asparagus, woody ends removed, cut into 1” pieces

6 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

Chopped fresh chives

Chopped fresh dill

DIRECTIONS:

In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until onion is opaque, about 3 to 5 minutes; add salt and pepper and asparagus and cook another 3 to 5 minutes, until asparagus starts to turn bright green.

Add chicken broth, bring to a boil, then simmer about 20 to 30 minutes, until asparagus is very tender; let cool 10 to 15 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer solids and one cup liquid to a food processor; pulse till smooth, then return to pot and stir into remaining liquid. Add cream and simmer until heated through. Garnish with chives and dill and serve hot or warm with a chilled dry white wine.

Asparagus with Hollandaise Sauce

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound fresh asparagus, woody ends removed

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 large egg yolk

1/2 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 stick unsalted butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Steam the asparagus until just tender; sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste; set aside to keep warm. Place egg yolk and lemon juice in a blender and pulse a few times to combine; with motor running, gradually add butter until mixture is light and frothy. If sauce is too thick, add a teaspoon of water to loosen it. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and cayenne pepper and keep warm until ready to serve, then pour over asparagus. Serve with eggs, beef, or crusty bread.

Asparagus and Pea Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

YIELD: Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound fresh asparagus, woody ends removed

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 head butter lettuce, leaves separated, washed and drained

1 1/4 cups fresh or frozen peas, cooked

1/2 teaspoon prepared Dijon mustard

Freshly squeezed juice of half a lemon

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spread asparagus on sheet, then drizzle the two tablespoons olive oil over it and toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; roast until al dente, about 10 minutes; remove from oven and let come to room temperature. Line a platter or salad plates with lettuce leaves; place asparagus on top of lettuce, then sprinkle peas over it. In a small bowl whisk together the mustard, lemon juice, the 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper. Drizzle over asparagus, peas and lettuce and serve with beef, chicken, poultry or fish.