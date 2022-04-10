Huntington Hospital appoints chair of orthopedic surgery

Huntington Hospital has appointed Adam Bitterman, DO, chair of orthopedic surgery. Dr. Bitterman is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. He is a foot and ankle specialist and has a focus in treating conditions of the lower leg.

“Dr. Bitterman has the experience, demeanor and dedication needed to lead Huntington Hospital through its growth as a premier destination for orthopedics,” said Nick Fitterman, MD, executive director of Huntington Hospital. “I am confident he will set a vision and strategy well suited to support the orthopedic needs of residents in Huntington and Suffolk County.”

A native of Commack, Dr. Bitterman’s clinical interests include arthritis of the foot and ankle, deformity correction, Achilles’ tendon disorders, and sports-related injuries to the ankle and foot. He is highly skilled in arthroscopic, minimally invasive, and open approaches for various conditions surrounding the lower foot and ankle.

“The Department of Orthopedics at Huntington Hospital has enjoyed a rich history, and now with Dr. Bitterman as chair, we look forward to continuing to advance the highest quality patient-centric musculoskeletal care in our region,” said Nicholas Sgaglione, MD, senior vice president and executive director of Northwell Health Orthopedics. “I look forward to watching the department continue to grow under Dr. Bitterman’s leadership.”

“I am excited about continuing to raise the bar at Huntington Hospital, from clinical growth to the enhancement of efficiency and safety,” said Dr. Bitterman. “I’ve been fortunate to work at Huntington Hospital for six years and I look forward to continuing to build on the achievements we’ve made and I’m excited for what we will create in the future.”