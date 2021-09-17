Vanderbilt Museum hosts free screening of ‘Back to the Future’ Sept. 18
“What better way to spend time with family and friends than by enjoying a movie under the stars at one of our County parks,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “The County’s Community Movie Night Series will showcase iconic films that residents of all ages will enjoy.”
Suffolk County is offering free, family-friendly Community Movie Nights in various county parks through September 25. Admission is free, and seating is available on a first-come basis.
Other movies:
- Matilda — Friday, September 17 at Lake Ronkonkoma County Park
- The Wizard of Oz – Friday, September 24 at Gardiner County Park
- The Addams Family – Saturday, September 25 at Lake Ronkonkoma County Park
Suffolk County has partnered with the Reclaim Our Water initiative, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center, and the Vanderbilt Museum and Reichert Planetarium for the community movie series.
For more information and to secure tickets, visit: