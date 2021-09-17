Vanderbilt Museum hosts free screening of ‘Back to the Future’ Sept. 18

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum is pleased to host an outdoor showing of Back to the Future on Saturday, September 18. Gate opens at 6:00 pm and the movie starts at sunset. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, beverages, and snacks.

“What better way to spend time with family and friends than by enjoying a movie under the stars at one of our County parks,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “The County’s Community Movie Night Series will showcase iconic films that residents of all ages will enjoy.” Suffolk County is offering free, family-friendly Community Movie Nights in various county parks through September 25. Admission is free, and seating is available on a first-come basis. Other movies:

Matilda — Friday, September 17 at Lake Ronkonkoma County Park

The Wizard of Oz – Friday, September 24 at Gardiner County Park

The Addams Family – Saturday, September 25 at Lake Ronkonkoma County Park

Suffolk County has partnered with the Reclaim Our Water initiative, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center, and the Vanderbilt Museum and Reichert Planetarium for the community movie series.