Brookhaven Town Councilman Kevin LaValle will present a special recycling event for Town of Brookhaven residents at Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with an e-waste collection, paper shredding and drug take back. Questions? Call 451-6647.