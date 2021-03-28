UPDATE: Man arrested in Port Jefferson death

Suffolk County Police have made an arrest for the shooting death of a man in Port Jefferson on March 24.

Homicide Squad detectives charged Joseph Garcia, 19, of 11 Market St. in Port Jefferson Station, with Murder 2nd Degree.

Garcia was held overnight at the 6th Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on March 28. The investigation is continuing.

On March 24, David Bliss Jr., of Shirley, was killed from a gunshot wound in front of 122 Main St. at approximately 3:35 p.m.

Bliss was transported to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.