Ward Melville Patriots shut out Whitman, 7-0

Freshman forward Peyton Costello races down the left sideline for the Patriots in a League II shutout against visiting Whitman March 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Katie Cosenza with a shot on goal for the Patriots in a 7-0 shutout at home March 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville co-captain Katie Cosenza with a shot on goal in a 7-0 shutout against Walt Whitman March 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Summer Agostino takes to the air in a 7-0 victory at home March 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Gabrielle Walker settles the ball in a home game against Walt Whitman March 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Katie Cosenza dribbles midfield in a 7-0 shutout against Walt Whitman March 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Emma Ward settles the ball midfield in a 7-0 shutout of visiting Whitman March 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Summer Agostino pursues a Whitman defender in a 7-0 victory at home March 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville ninth-grader Peyton Costello looks for an open shooter in a home game against Walt Whitman March 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville co-captain Katie Cosenza eludes two Whitman defenders in a 7-0 shutout at home March 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Summer Agostino shoots in a 7-0 victory at home March 27. Bill Landon photo
Freshman forward Peyton Costello settles the ball mid-field for the Patriots in a League II shutout against visiting Whitman March 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Kate Ancona pushes up-field for the Patriots in a home game March 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Co-Captain Rachel Ehrlich heads the ball off a corner kick in a 7-0 blanking of Walt Whitman March 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior co-captain Jessica Tampori with a shot on goal for the Patriots in a League II matchup against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Summer Agostino out maneuvers a Whitman defender in a 7-0 victory at home March 27. Bill Landon photo
Patriots score. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Samantha Lips with a clearing kick in a 7-0 blanking of Walt Whitman at home March 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Katie Cosenza with a shot on goal for the Patriots in a 7-0 shutout at home March 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Gabrielle Walker battles for possession in a home game March 27. Photo by Bill Landon

The Ward Melville Patriots kept their winning ways when they rolled over Walt Whitman in a home game with a 7-0 shutout March 27.  

Senior co-captain Katie Cosenza and sophomore Emma Ward set the pace for the Patriots with two goals each with teammates Summer Agostino, Sally Gliganic and Peyton Costello finding the back of the net. Sophomore Elyse Munoz had five saves on the day. 

Ward Melville has allowed only four goals this season through six games putting them atop the League II leaderboard. 

The win extends the Patriots unbeaten season to 6-0 with four games remaining before post season play begins.  

