Ward Melville Patriots shut out Whitman, 7-0

The Ward Melville Patriots kept their winning ways when they rolled over Walt Whitman in a home game with a 7-0 shutout March 27.

Senior co-captain Katie Cosenza and sophomore Emma Ward set the pace for the Patriots with two goals each with teammates Summer Agostino, Sally Gliganic and Peyton Costello finding the back of the net. Sophomore Elyse Munoz had five saves on the day.

Ward Melville has allowed only four goals this season through six games putting them atop the League II leaderboard.

The win extends the Patriots unbeaten season to 6-0 with four games remaining before post season play begins.