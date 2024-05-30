Two people arrested in Smithtown for selling cannabis products and possessing illegal weapons

1 of 5

Suffolk County Police arrested two people on March 30 for selling cannabis products and possessing illegal

weapons.

As part of the department’s “Operation Smoke Out,” Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted compliance checks at six locations in the Town of Smithtown during which an employee at one store allegedly sold cannabis products to an undercover officer.

The following people were arrested:

• Sudip Bhatta, 36, of Hicksville, an employee of Red Mountain Smoke Shop was charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree and Unlawful Sale of Cannabis.

• Resham Chand, 34, of Deer Park, an employee of Red Mountain Smoke Shop was charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree.

Officers recovered 17 weapons from Red Mountain Smoke Shop including cane swords, kung fu stars and a knuckle knife. While at the business, officers also observed a large quantity of flavored vapes and confiscated them. The Smithtown Fire Marshal issued multiple violations to the business. Bhatta and Chand were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned on a later date.