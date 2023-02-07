Two Huntington residents killed in Manorville motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed two

people in Manorville on Feb. 6.

Kevin Vollmer was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when his vehicle left

the road and struck a tree at the intersection with North Street at 3:13 p.m. Vollmer, 50, of Huntington Station, and his passenger, Antoinette Mullings-Joseph, 49, of Huntington, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the

crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.