Stolen credit cards used at Centereach Walmart

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly used stolen credit cards at a Centereach store last September.

Two men allegedly purchased items from Walmart, located at 161 Centereach Mall, on September 23 at 1:54 p.m., using credit cards that were stolen earlier that day.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.