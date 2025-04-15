Town of Smithtown to host Hazardous Household Waste Collection event April 26

Save the date! The Town of Smithtown Department of Environment and Waterways, in partnership with the Municipal Services Facility and the Department of Public Safety, will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, April 26. This free event will be held at the Smithtown Municipal Services Facility, located at 85 Old Northport Road in Kings Park, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The household hazardous waste collection event is for Smithtown Township residents only. Proof of residency will be confirmed upon entry.

During the April 26th free household hazardous waste collection event, Smithtown residents who drop off accepted recyclable batteries, under the Recycling Program, propane tanks (small 1lb tanks and 20lbs BBQ size tanks) or mercury/mercury containing devices will receive a $5 Home Depot gift card courtesy of Reworld (formerly known as Covanta). The gift cards are provided as a thank you to residents for recycling and reducing the potential safety and environmental impacts of improper disposal of these items in the regular trash. View the Household Battery Disposal Guide online at: https://www.smithtownny.gov/ 281/Household-Battery- Disposal-Guide Terms: Limit one gift card per household regardless of the number of items dropped off. Gift cards will not be provided for alkaline batteries. Available while supplies last.

Common hazardous waste collected for manifested disposal include: oil based paints/ flammable paints, gasoline, paint thinners, waste gases, petroleum distillates, flammable solids, oxidizers liquids and solids, sodium/potassium nitrates, acids, corrosives, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, misc. toxic liquids (i.e. Chlordane, etc.) and solids, lacquers, lithium batteries, battery acids and various other toxic compounds.

DID YOU KNOW…

Residents can also dispose of Electronic waste, free of charge, at the Town Recycling Center (also located at 85 Old Northport Road). Electronic Waste such as computers, printers, TV’s, monitors, automotive and household batteries can be dropped off during regular hours for proper recycling.

FREE MULCH: Mulch is also available FREE OF CHARGE to residents. Smithtown residents can line up for Pre-packaged bags of mulch with a maximum of ten (10) bags per visit. We offer free loading of loose mulch into your pick-up or dump truck. (Cover required)

The Smithtown Municipal Services Facility is located at 85 Old Northport Road in Kings Park. Regular operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday From 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. For more information, call 631-269-6600.