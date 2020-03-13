Town of Smithtown Announces Cancellations and Postponements

Town of Smithtown officials announced in a press release March 13 a number of closures, adjournments and scheduling adjustments to prevent the potential community spread of the coronavirus.

“Currently there are two confirmed coronavirus cases in the Town of Smithtown,” officials said in the press release. “Suffolk County Health experts have said that as of present, each confirmed COVID-19 case had been contracted through community spread. As such, many parades, events and races have been postponed already. If you are planning on holding a large event, you may wish to consider rescheduling it to a later date, to help protect the safety of our residents.”

Smithtown Senior Center

The Town of Smithtown will be closing the Senior Center for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, through March 30. For residents who come to the Senior Center for lunch, the town can make arrangements to deliver those meals during the building closure. The Meals on Wheels program will continue to operate to homebound seniors.

Board Meetings

The Town Board meeting scheduled for March 19 at 7 p.m. has been moved to 2 p.m. in the Victor T. Liss Board Room, and the town will suspend the public portion of the meeting. Residents can email townclerk@smithtownny.gov prior to the meeting time and those public comments will be added to the record.

The Board of Zoning Appeals and the Planning Board will be making adjustments to limit the number of individuals in the room at one particular time. The town will update the public on those scheduling adjustments in real time.

Residents wishing to watch Town Board, Planning and Board of Zoning meetings can do so via live stream by logging into www.SmithtownNY.gov.

Town Buildings

The town has asked that anyone planning to come down to Town Hall or other official town buildings to first call ahead or attempt to speak with department staff over the phone instead if possible. Many Smithtown functions can be found or completed online at www.SmithtownNY.gov as opposed to in person.

The press release also reminded residents that the closure of schools in the Smithtown Central School District from March 16 through March 22 was “not to be viewed as a typical vacation.”

“Families should consider restricting travel and avoiding large gatherings,” town officials said.