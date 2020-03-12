Smithtown Central School District Takes Precautions Over Coronavirus

The Smithtown Central School District sent an email March 12 to notify the school community that all schools in the district would be closed Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 22.

The district said the closure was “in the interest of the health and safety of our students, their families, our staff, and the greater community at large.”

Even though there are no cases of the coronavirus in the schools, according to the district, the week off will allow them to monitor the public health situation. The time will also be used to determine if the closure should be extended.

In addition to classes, all activities and building-use will be canceled during the week.

Essential personnel such as custodians, maintenance and assigned security staff will be required to work. Other personnel needed to maintain essential administrative functions will also be on hand.