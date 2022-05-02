Town of Huntington to host first cultural celebration of Eid May 6

Supervisor Ed Smyth and Town Clerk Andrew Raia will co-host a cultural celebration of Eid in the Town Board Room at Huntington Town Hall on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 4:30pm.

“We join Huntington’s Pakistani, Indian, Arab, and Turkish-American communities and all who observe this annual cultural celebration reflecting on acts of kindness, gratitude and generosity,” said Supervisor Ed Smyth.

“Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating this festive holiday, I hope you can join us on May 6th,” said Town Clerk Andrew Raia. “I wish all of our residents observing Eid happiness and a meaningful reflection on everything that is important in your lives.”

The unifying celebration will honor members of the greater Huntington community who exemplify the event theme of charity, generosity and inclusiveness. The festival will include a traditional “nasheed,” or vocal performance, face-painting, henna tattoos and refreshments.

Eid al-Fitr celebrates the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and reflection, in the Muslim community. Eid festivities are celebrated across the globe, in many countries as a public holiday, with the common thread of charity, hospitality and gatherings of family and friends.

The event will livestream on Optimum 18, FIOS 38, and at huntingtonny.gov/featured-programs.