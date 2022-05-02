Improvements made at the Train Car Park in Port Jeff Station

On April 20, Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich joined members of the Port Jefferson Station /Terryville Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the installation of a new fence at Train Car Park. The park, which is home to one of the last remaining Long Island Railroad electric baggage coach cars, is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Nesconset Highway (Route 347) and Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station.

Future improvements to the park include enhanced parking, updated signs and a new stage for community events, including “Summer Concert Wednesdays.” Pictured from left to right are Port Jefferson Station /Terryville Chamber of Commerce members Craig den Hartog (Events Director); Jennifer Dzvonar (President); Indu Kaur (Director); Councilmember Kornreich; Kristin Winter (Membership Director); Dee Earle (Director); Joan Nickeson (Community Liaison) and Jeff Kito (Facilities Director).

“We’ve all passed the intersection of Route 347 and Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station a million times. Most people have seen the train car, which is the home of the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce and many people have attended one of the amazing events hosted by the Chamber. But despite the best efforts of the community, for far too long this park has not received the attention and resources it deserves. We’ve decided that it’s time for that to change,” said Councilmember Kornreich.

“Working closely with Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber’s board and Commissioner Ed Morris from the Brookhaven Town Parks Department, we have identified the first few steps in helping establish this park as one of the centerpieces of a Port Jefferson Station renaissance. We started with a beautiful wooden paddock fence to help define the space and echo the area’s long equestrian history, but there are many great improvements to come. I look forward to enjoying this space together with the community and taking part of the exciting changes coming to Port Jefferson Station and Terryville.”