Town of Huntington lights Town Hall in blue and gold in support of Ukraine

Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth lit Huntington Town Hall in blue and gold lights on  February 26 in support of Ukraine’s fight for freedom.

“I have directed Huntington Town Hall to be illuminated blue and gold as we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people fighting for their freedom,” posted Supervisor Ed Smyth on social media. “Thank you to Director of General Services Bill Musto, Town electrician Tony Beigelbeck and staff for their service around the clock.”

