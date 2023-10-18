Town of Brookhaven to host Barktoberfest Howl-o-ween Pet Parade and Costume Contest Oct. 29

The Town of Brookhaven has announced that the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center’s Suffolk “Barktoberfest” Howl-o-ween pet parade and costume contest will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fireman’s Park, 724 Middle Country Road in Ridge. The parade is co-sponsored by the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society and Shirley Feed. Children are encouraged to come in costume, ready for Trick or Treating.

As part of the “Barktoberfest” celebration, there will be free adoptions at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center on October 30 and 31. Free adoptions include free neuter or spay, vaccinations, microchip, license, FIV/FELV tested, flea and fecal.

The Brookhaven Town Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is located at 300 Horseblock Road in Brookhaven. It is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information about the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, please call 631-451-6950 or visit our Animal Shelter page.