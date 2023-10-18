Town of Brookhaven to host charity car show, food and toy drive Nov. 12

Save the date! The Brookhaven Town Youth Bureau is teaming up with All Suffolk Car Clubs to present their Annual Charity Car Show, Food and Toy Drive on Sunday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain or shine) at Brookhaven Town Hall, located at One Independence Hill in Farmingville. Club members will be displaying their cars in the south parking lot to raise donations for families in need through the Youth Bureau’s INTERFACE Program. There will also be a Silent Auction, raffles and live music.

Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items to contribute to the Thanksgiving Food Drive and new, unwrapped toys for children to open during the holiday season. Admission is free and cash donations are accepted. There will be no judging of the vehicles and trophies will not be awarded. Free hot dogs and beverages will be served and there will be live music and entertainment throughout the day. The event is rain or shine. For further information, please call Maxine at 516-658-1977 and Charlie at 631-831-3547.

INTERFACE is a partnership between individuals, good corporate neighbors and the Town of Brookhaven in a common effort to provide help to Brookhaven’s less fortunate residents. It provides goods and services to those in need and addresses local social issues. There are approximately 150 corporations, not-for-profit agencies and community and fraternal organizations that make up INTERFACE. To learn more about the Town’s INTERFACE Program, visit our Community Programs page or call 631-451-8026.