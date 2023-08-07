Town of Brookhaven announces completion of Selden paving project

Town of Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro (R) and Councilman Neil Manzella (R-Selden) recently announced the completion of a $1.6 million paving project in Selden.

The town resurfaced College Road, from Mooney Pond Road to Horseblock Road, and Mooney Pond Road, from North Ocean Avenue to College Road, during this initiative.

Before paving, crews worked on improving concrete, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete curbing, sidewalks and aprons. Crews also removed and replaced nearly 6,500 square feet of concrete aprons, almost 11,500 square feet of sidewalk and more than 3,100 linear feet of concrete curb for approximately $450,000.

Crews replaced over 6,000 square feet of handicap ramps, bringing them into ADA compliance, for roughly $190,000.

“Mooney Pond is a very busy roadway that had greatly deteriorated,” Losquadro said. “Motorists and pedestrians can now enjoy safer sidewalks and roadways.”

Manzella added to this sentiment, noting the continued need for modernized roadway infrastructure.

“I want to thank the highway superintendent for making this project a priority in this year’s paving schedule,” the councilman said, adding, “Infrastructure projects are extremely important to our residents, especially on our highly traveled roadways. We, as a Town Board, should be directing our attention toward financing infrastructure projects such as this one to retain the quality of life for our residents.”