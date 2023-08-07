Ronkonkoma woman killed in hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a

pedestrian in Ronkonkoma on Aug. 7.

Lydia Ciminelli was crossing Rosevale Avenue, just south of Motor Parkway, at approximately 9:30

a.m. when she was struck by a southbound vehicle, described as a dark-colored sedan, that fled the

scene.

Ciminelli, 72, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was

pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-

6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.