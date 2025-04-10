TMB Model Train Club to hold an Open House April 12

Train Masters of Babylon Model Train Club at the Upper Room Church, 722 Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills hosts a Model Train Show Open House on Saturday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come see their new 6500 square foot Come check our progress and enjoy multiple trains from prewar to the most modern O gauge trains running at all times. Fun for the whole family. Free admission. For more information, visit www.tmbmodeltrainclub.com