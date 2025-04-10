Home Arts & Entertainment TMB Model Train Club to hold an Open House April 12
TMB Model Train Club to hold an Open House April 12
Train Masters of Babylon Model Train Club at the Upper Room Church, 722 Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills hosts a Model Train Show Open House on Saturday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Come see their new 6500 square foot Come check our progress and enjoy multiple trains from prewar to the most modern O gauge trains running at all times. Fun for the whole family. Free admission. For more information, visit www.tmbmodeltrainclub.com