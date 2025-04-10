Middle Country Central School District announces March students of the month

1 of 4

The Middle Country Central School District recently announced the recipients of the March 2025 Students of the Month honors. The award recognizes students for their exceptional academic achievements, leadership, and contributions to their school communities. This month, four outstanding students were selected: Meaghan Grieco from Centereach High School, Charlotte Farrugia from Newfield High School, Aurelio Luna from Dawnwood Middle School, and Emily Makiani from Selden Middle School.

Meaghan Grieco is a standout athlete, musician, and student leader whose GPA has her ranked just outside of the top 10 percent in her graduating class. She has taken a rigorous schedule over her four years, including five Advanced Placement courses and eight college level courses. Meanwhile, she has proven herself in college courses that also span all disciplines including electives such as College Virtual Enterprise and College Business Law. She has successfully taken advantage of all that our district offers.

Meaghan has played Varsity Volleyball and Varsity Basketball since her freshman year. In volleyball, she was a four-year starter and captain who earned All-League Honors twice and All-Classification honors while leading her team to the playoffs this year. In basketball, she was voted the Rookie of the Year award her freshman year by the varsity basketball coaches in her league. Meaghan was also recognized by the coaches as an All-League player the past two years. Due to an injury she sustained in volleyball, Meaghan required surgery and had to sit out this basketball season. Nevertheless, she played an integral role to the team’s success this year. She was at every practice and game, providing the players with encouraging words and the coaches with suggestions and advice. Meaghan has been a member of the Wind Ensemble for the past two years, playing Tenor Saxophone, and a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society for the past four years, with which she has volunteered at various school and community service events. Next year, Meaghan plans to study to become a pediatric nurse at SUNY Farmingdale. There she also plans to continue playing volleyball as she is almost all healed from her injury.

Charlotte Farrugia is ranked 31 out of 383 seniors with a weighted GPA of 98.5370. She has the potential to graduate in June with more than 25 college credits. Through her high school career and currently she’s a member of Dr. Gerold’s leadership committee, DECA, Glamour Gals, The Environmental Club, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and The Foreign Language Honor Society. She also serves as the secretary of the National Honor Society, secretary of the newspaper club, vice president of the Quill and Scroll Honor Society, and secretary of the class of 2025. She was also the winner of the Middle Country Career Exploration Award last spring. In addition to her academic career, Charlotte works as a babysitter for multiple families, was a seasonal farm worker at Harbes Farm in Riverhead, is a council member on the Teen Advisory Council at the Middle Country Public Library, volunteers at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church assisting the outreach program and is a girl scout who last June earned her Gold Award. Charlotte plans to attend Stony Brook University in the fall with the plan of working toward becoming certified library media specialist or teacher.

Aurelio Luna plays the cello in both the 8th grade Orchestra and the Chamber Orchestra. He is always ready to help or participate in class and goes above and beyond in everything he does. Aurelio’s overall average for his sixth and seventh-grade school years is 94.2 and Aurelio’s average for the first and second quarter of this school year is 93.2. Aurelio is involved in many activities at Dawnwood. He is the president of our National Junior Honor Society, a member of the eight-grade orchestra, chamber orchestra, peer leadership club, the singing club, and the student activities club. Aurelio is also a member of drama club, where last year he played the leading role of Sebastian in our production of the Little Mermaid. Outside of school, Aurelio is part of a group that perform songs in sign language for the community. Aurelio also loves playing with his three dogs and singing karaoke.

Emily Makiani has been described by teachers as humble, hardworking, motivated, and kind. She finished her sixth-grade year with an overall yearly average of 98.3 and bested that in seventh grade with an overall yearly average of 98.4. Looking at her quarterly grades this year, she is set to have her best year yet as she had a nearly perfect first quarter report card two 99s and five 100s. Having spoken to Emily about her dedication to her studies, I am quite sure she will keep up that exceptional work. Emily is a member of the National Junior Honor Society and enjoyed her community service work where she prepared and packed lunches for those in need. She likes to write stories and is enjoying reading S.E. Hinton’s The Outsiders right now.

For more information regarding the Middle Country Central School District and its students’ many achievements, please visit the District’s website: https://www.mccsd.net/.