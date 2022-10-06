Times … and dates: October 6 to October 13, 2022

Thursday Oct. 6

Women’s EXPO

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach presents its 22nd annual Women’s EXPO from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A showcase and a marketplace for Long Island women entrepreneurs, the indoor event will feature over 80 exhibitors who create or distribute a variety of products, including jewelry, pottery, soaps, food and more. The indoor event is a great opportunity to support local women entrepreneurs while shopping for holiday gift giving. Free admission. Call 585-9393, ext. 296 or visit www.womensexpoli.org.

Fall Art Crawl

Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will host a guided exhibition tour of campus galleries from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tour the Charles B. Wang Center, the Zuccaire Gallery, the Alloway Gallery, the Central Reading Room, and the Simons Center Gallery, visiting each for about 30 minutes. Call 632-7240.

Friday Oct. 7

Columbus Weekend Fair

The Farmingdale Fire Department, 361 Main St., Farmingdale will hold its annual Columbus Weekend Carnival today from 5 to 11 p.m. Oct 8 and 9 from noon to 11 p.m. and noon to 7 p.m. on Oct. 10. The event will also feature a street fair along Main Street on Oct. 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., live music and a parade on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. For more information, call 516-249-3710.

Long Island Fall Festival

Time to celebrate the season! The Long Island Fall Festival returns to Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for Columbus Day weekend today from 5 to 10 p.m., Oct 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brought to you by the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Huntington, the event will feature carnival rides, live music, beer garden, international food court and over 300 vendors on Saturday and Sunday. Free admission. Call 423-6100.

Peking Acrobats heads to SBU

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes the Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus on the Main Stage at 7 p.m. Combining time-honored Chinese music and groundbreaking special effects to create an environment that mirrors the festive pageantry of a Chinese Carnival, The Peking Acrobats are set to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime evening of exuberant entertainment. Tickets range from $39 to $68. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Saturday Oct. 8

Columbus Weekend Fair

Long Island Fall Festival

Fall Fair and Car Show

St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown will hold its annual Fall Fair and Car Show from 10 to 4 p.m. with vendors, pumpkin patch, food, basket raffles, music and a car show by the North Fork Cruisers Car Association. Rain date is Oct. 15. For more info, call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application.

Raptor Day at the Vanderbilt

Raptor Day: The Bald Eagles of Centerport will be presented at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. This one-of-a-kind event will feature a live exhibit of rescued raptors, with a bald eagle, golden eagle, owls and hawks along with activities for children, vendors, raffles and the showing throughout the day of a short movie about the Bald Eagles of Centerport. The event, which will benefit Wildlife in Need of Rescue and Rehabilitation will be held rain or shine in the Vanderbilt Celebration Tent. The event also will support Museum programs. Tickets are $20 adults, $10 children under 12 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Christmas in October Craft Fair

The 3rd Annual Christmas in October Village Craft Fair will be held on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring over 100 all craft all art exhibitors, refreshments and entertainment. Rain date is Oct. 15. Call 846-1459.

Fall Craft Fair

Love crafts? New Village Recreation Center, 20 Wireless Road, Centereach will host a Fall Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come in to browse or buy some of the handmade crafts made by local vendors in Brookhaven. Call 451-5307.

Second Saturdays Poetry

All Souls Church in Stony Brook continues its Second Saturdays Poetry Reading via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the .featured poet will be Joseph Stanton. An open-reading will follow the featured poet; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/ Call 655-7798.

Fall Harvest Festival

Bethel Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Road, Centereach will hold its annual Fall Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy vendors, bouncy houses, tractor ride, food trucks, farm stand and more! Fun for the whole family. Free admission. Rain date is Oct. 9. Call 774-1556 or visit www.hobbsfarm.info.

World Street Fair

The Turkish American United Coalition, Inc. and the Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce, Inc. hosts the 1st annual World Street Fair at 1075 Portion Road in Farmingville from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. With over 200 international vendors selling a variety of crafts, toys, jewelry, clothing, accessories and more, attendees will be exposed to various international cultures. Free admission. Call 317-1738.

Riverhead Country Fair

Celebrate the agricultural heritage of Riverhead at the 46th annual Riverhead Country Fair in historic Downtown Riverhead from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take time to enjoy the works of original artists, agricultural and homemaking displays and competitions, entertainers, local merchants, food, amusement rides, petting zoo, business expositions and displays, vendors and more. Call 727-1215 or visit www.riverheadcountryfair.com.

Theatre Three fundraiser

Join Theatre Three in honoring Executive Artistic Director Jeffrey Sanzel at Danfords On the Sound, 25 East Broadway, Port Jefferson from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Enjoy cocktails, dinner, dancing and live entertainment. $150 per person. For tickets, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Dave Matthews tribute concert

JoyRide: A Dave Matthews Celebration will return to perform at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport from 7 to 10 p.m. JoyRide’s seven musicians recreate the experience of a live Dave Matthews Band (DMB) show, complete with violin and horns. Tickets: $30 in advance at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org; $40 at the door. BYO chair and picnic. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 854-5579.

Sunday Oct. 9

Columbus Weekend Fair

Long Island Fall Festival

Old Time Baseball Game

Come cheer on the Atlantic Base Ball Club on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St.., Smithtown at 11 a.m. A re-creation of the Brooklyn Atlantics, the team plays a historically accurate interpretation of the 19th century game of “base ball.” Call 265-6768 for more information.

Studebaker Car Show

The Studebaker Driver’s Club (Long Island Chapter) will show classic automotive designs in a car shows at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Cars will be displayed on the estate grounds with a spectacular view of Northport Bay. Visitors pay only general Museum admission of $10 adults, $9 seniors and students, and $7 children ages 12 and under. Call 854-5579.

Northport ArtWalk

The Northport Arts Coalition will host an ArtWalk, a free, self-guided tour of the Village of Northport to view artworks from established and emerging artists in diverse locations around the village and its picturesque harbor, from 1 to 5 p.m. Adding to the festive atmosphere will be musical performances by local performers. Visit www.northportarts.org.

Monday Oct. 10

Columbus Weekend Fair

Long Island Fall Festival

Tuesday Oct. 11

Coming Out Day

Celebrate National Coming Out Day this year with Stony Brook Medicine at the Suffolk County Farm & Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank from 4 to 7 p.m with wagon rides, pumpkin picking, crafts, face painting, costume contest, dance party, food trucks and more. Free admission. Call 852-4600.

Historical Society Lecture

The Smithtown Historical Society continues its Fall lecture series at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown with a presentation titled “A Second Helping: Whining and Dining on Long Island” with Tom Schaudel, a prolific chef with over two dozen restaurants. Coffee and dessert by Osteria Umbra will be served. Free but registration is required by visiting www.eventbrite.com.

Wednesday Oct. 12

Mark Twain Show

Celebrate St. James presents a Mark Twain Show incorporating the writings of Mark Twain, performed by personator Rob Alvey, at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, $20 seniors at www.celebratestjames.org. Call 984-0201.

CAC Open Mic Night

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Avenue, Huntington, joins with the Folk Music Society of Huntington in presenting the NorthShore Original Open Mic (NOOM) three Wednesday nights each month in the Cinema’s Sky Room, kicking off tonight at 7 p.m. with sign-up beginning at 6:30 p.m. Free. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Thursday Oct. 13

Author Talk

Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will present Stories Light and Dark: An Evening of Jewish Noir from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Join author Kenneth Wishnia and other contributors for a spirited discussion of the diverse themes in the Jewish Noir II anthology. Copies of the book will be available for sale at the event, plus a bonus story collection offered free with each purchase. To register, please call 941-4080. See more on page B23.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will host a presentation titled “Becoming Wild” at 7 p.m. Ecologist and author Carl Safina will speak on the dynamics of animal intelligence and the cultural lives of animals based on his years of field research and from his acclaimed 2020 book Becoming Wild: How Animal Cultures Raise Families, Create Beauty, and Achieve Peace. Tickets are $10 per person at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Film

‘In Search of Balance’

Four Harbors Audubon Society continues its Friday Movie Night series with a screening of In Search of Balance on Oct. 7 at the Smihtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This inspiring film follows renowned physician, Dr. Daphne Miller, as she seeks answers on how we’ve gone so far off track, health-wise, and how we can climb back to healthy living by reconnecting to the very thing that gives us life: each other, nature, the living planet and the ecosystem. Free. Call 766-3075 or 360-2480, ext. 232 to register.

John Monteleone documentary

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen John Monteleone: The Chisels Are Calling, a mesmerizing portrait of one of the world’s greatest instrument builders, on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. This feature-length documentary looks beyond the technical aspects of lutherie and examines the life, passion, talent and unique approach John Monteleone takes to his art. With John Monteleone and filmmaker Trevor Laurence in person and featuring a live Monteleone guitar demonstration by guitarist Steve Salerno. Tickets are $20. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘The Cave of Adullam’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues with a screening of The Cave of Adullam at Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. which focuses on martial arts sensei Jason Wilson and his efforts to help often-troubled black youths from Detroit at the Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy that he founded in 2008. Followed by a Q&A with Director Laura Checkoway. Tickets are $10 at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door.

Theater

‘Guys and Dolls’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 52nd season with Guys and Dolls from Sept. 17 to Oct. 22. Considered the perfect musical of Broadway’s Golden Age, this delightful romp gambles in luck and love from Times Square to Havana. High rollers and low characters from Damon Runyon’s mythical New York are joyously presented in Frank Loesser’s bold and brassy score, featuring “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” An award-winning classic for the entire family! Tickets are $35 adults, $28 senior and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Mystic Pizza’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is the new musical comedy, Mystic Pizza, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 30. Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses in the harbor town of Mystic, CT. Add in some of the best pop songs of the ‘80s and ‘90s such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Addicted To Love,” “Small Town,” “Hold On,” and “Take My Breath Away,” and you have all the ingredients for a romantic comedy–with the works! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Lightning Thief’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief is an action-packed mythical adventure “worthy of the gods” Tickets are $40, $35 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

All numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.