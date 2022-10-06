SBU’s Wang Center to host free bonsai workshop

Stony Brook University’s Charles B. Wang Center, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will host a Bonsai Workshop in the Skylight Gallery on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. Titled The Art of Bonsai, the workshop will be led by Robert Mahler of the Long Island Bonsai Society. Learn how to prune, shape, maintainand repot bonsai trees. This event is free but registration is required by visiting www.stonybrook.edu or by calling 631-632-6353.