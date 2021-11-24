Times … and dates: November 25 to December 2 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarCommunityEvents by Heidi Sutton - November 24, 2021 0 44 ITS THE HOLIDAY SEASON The 11th annual Huntington ‘Red, White & Blue’ Holiday Electric Light Parade on Nov. 27 will commence with the lighting of the 80 foot Christmas Tree on Wall Street and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Photo from Town of Huntington Thursday 25 Happy Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving Community Dinner Word of Truth Church, 208 Jamaica Ave., Medford will host a free Thanksgiving Community Dinner event at 1 p.m. Please call Pastor Bruce to reserve your spot at 730-2976. Friday 26 Country Parlor Holiday Show Join Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead for a Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art & Gift Show today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from Dec. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held in the historic Naugles Barn, all items are handmade by local artisans and craftspeople including rustic Santas and tree ornaments, holiday home decor and gifts, baskets, jewelry and fine gifts including handmade pottery pieces, plus stocking stuffers for everyone on your list including local jams and preserves, hand made all-natural soaps and so much more. For more information, call 298-5292 or visit www.hallockville.org. Northport Tree Lighting The Village of Northport will hold a Tree Lighting Ceremony at Northport Village Park at the end of Main Street at 7 p.m. Enjoy caroling by the Northport Chorale, see Santa arrive by fire truck and enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies. Call 754-3905. Friday Night Face Off Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, Friday Night Face Off, returns to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight on the Second Stage at 9:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for audiences 16 and up, due to adult content.Tickets are $15 at the door only. Call 928-9100. Saturday 27 Country Parlor Holiday Show See Nov. 26 listing. Caumsett Hike Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a Seashore Circular Hike from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. During this hilly moderately paced walk through fields and woods to Caumsett’s shore, you’ll learn about geological and social factors that have influenced nature on Long Island. About a 4.5 mile walk. Bring water. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 423-1770. JoJo Strong Jamboree Ward Melville High School, Old Town Road, E. Setauket will host a JoJo Strong Jamboree, a 6 team Mens Lacrosse and 4 team Women’s Lacrosse Tournament featuring alumni teams from WMHS, Smithtown and Adelphi. Opening ceremony will be held 9:45 a.m. and first game starts at 10 a.m. Championship games begin at 2 p.m. for women and 2:30 p.m. for men with food trucks, concession stands and fastest shot contest. Free admission. For more information, visit www.jojojamboree.com. Selden Craft & Gift Fair Newfield High School, 145 Marshall Drive, Selden will host an outdoor Craft & Gift Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 75 vendors to kick off your holiday shopping. Process will benefit the Middle Country Athletic Booster Club. Rain date is Nov. 28. For more information, call 846-1459. Model Train Show The Smithtown Historical Society presents a Model Train Show at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Operating layouts on display include Long Island HOTrack – HO Scale; Frank Kayz Trainz – Surprise and Trainville Hobby Depot – N Scale. Admission is $5 adults, $3 kids age 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Smithtown Historical Society for the restoration of farm buildings and caring for the resident farm animals. For more information, call 524-0529. The Holiday Market The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket and Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket and WUSB will kick off The Holiday Market, a series of outdoor holiday shopping events, today (Small Business Saturday) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature over 40 vendors offering original paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, pottery, woodwork, glassware, artisan created jewelry, handmade crafts, decorations, and clothing along with music, children’s activities and food trucks. The event will continue on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. For more information, call 751-3730 or 751-2676. Bright Lights at the Vanderbilt Bright Lights, a holiday light spectacular, returns to the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport tonight and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 and 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy themed displays, festive food, music, Santa and Friends and holiday lights during this holiday walk. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 children under 12, free for children under age 2. Order tickets online at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Huntington Holiday Parade The Town of Huntington’s 11th annual Red, White & Blue Electric Holiday Parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. from the Big H Shopping Center on New York Avenue and will proceed north to Main Street and then west on Main Street to West Neck Road. Visitors can then attend a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wall Street followed by live entertainment and a visit from Santa. Call 351-3000. Sunday 28 Country Parlor Holiday Show See Nov. 26 listing. Bright Lights at the Vanderbilt See Nov. 27 listing. JOLLY GOOD FUN!The annual Santa Parade returns to Port Jefferson Village on Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. File hoto by Kyle Barr Port Jefferson Santa Parade Join the Village of Port Jefferson and the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce for their annual Santa Parade at 3 p.m. The parade route starts at the Port Jefferson Train Station, goes down Main Street to West Broadway and ends at Santa’s Workshop at the corner of Barnum Avenue. Come visit Santa Claus from 3:30 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 473-1414 or email [email protected] Nesconset Holiday Lighting event The Nesconset Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Holiday Lighting event at the Nesconset Gazebo, Nesconset at 3:30 p.m. Join them as they kick off the holiday season by lighting a Christmas Tree and Menorah, enjoy toasty refreshments & holiday music, and a surprise visit from Santa Claus. Questions? Call 672-5197. Setauket Menorah Lighting Village Chabad, 360 Nicolls Road, East Setauket invites the community to bring in Hanukkah at the tallest Menorah in Suffolk County at 3:30 p.m. with hot cocoa, latkes, music, a performance by Jester Jim for the kids and more. $5 per person. RSVP now at MyVillageChabad.com/NightOne. PJS Menorah Lighting North Shore Jewish Center and the Port Jefferson Station Terryville Chamber of Commerce will hold a Menorah Lighting at the Train Car at the corner of Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station from 4 to 5 p.m. (Access is on Rose Ave. from Canal Road. Call 821-1313. Kings Park Menorah Lighting The Kings Park Chamber of Commerce hosts a Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Veterans Plaza, 1 Church St., Kings Park at 11 a.m. Enjoy holiday music selections followed by Rabbi Abe as he retells the story of the meaning of Hanukkah and the lighting of the Menorah. Call 269-7678. St. James Menorah Lighting The St. James Chamber of Commerce hosts a Menorah Lighting at 5:30 p.m. at the Triangle at Lake Avenue, Moriches Road and Route 25A; continues for eight nights. Light refreshments will be served. Call 584-8510. Grand Menorah Car Parade Chabad of Mid-Suffolk, 318 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack will host a Grand Menorah Car Parade at 6 p.m. to The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills for a Grand Menorah Lighting Ceremony at 6:45 p.m. Enjoy music, a fire and juggling show, donuts, latkes and more. Free. To RSVP, call 351-8672 or visit www.TheChaiCenter.com/Chanukah. Ronkonkoma Menorah Lighting Join the Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce and Rabbi Rosenthanl of Temple B’nai Israel of Oakdale for a Menorah Lighting at Raynor Park, 174 Ronkonkoma Ave, Ronkonkoma on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. Call 471-0302. Monday 29 Huntington Menorah Lighting The Town of Huntington will host its annual Big Menorah Lighting Ceremony at 5 p.m. on Wall Street between Gerard and Main Streets at the Huntington Holiday Spectacular. Call 351-3000. Brookhaven Menorah Lighting Join the Town of Brookhaven for its annual lighting of the Menorah at Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville at 6 p.m. Enjoy entertainment, hot latkes and donuts. For more information, call 451-6100 Tuesday 30 Greenlawn Menorah Lighting Join the Greenlawn Civic Association at Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn in celebrating Hanukkah with snacks, games, music and a Community Menorah Lighting on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Email greenlawncivic.org. Wednesday 1 Festival of Trees Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson today through Jan. 2 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. For more information, call 802-2160. Smithtown Tree Lighting The Town of Smithtown will host a Tree Lighting Ceremony at Town Hall, 99 W. Main St., Smithtown from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The holiday event will feature entertainment by local schools, balloon sculpting, music, food trucks, cookies and hot chocolate. Call 360-7512. Thursday 2 Virtual Lunch & Learn The Huntington Historical Society continues its virtual Lunch & Learn series with a presentation by Jeff Richman titled Building the Brooklyn Bridge at noon. The historian at Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery since 2007, Richman will discuss his fifth and latest book, Building the Brooklyn Bridge, 1869-1883: An Illustrated History with Images in 3D. Presentation will last 45 minutes with time for commentary and Q&A from participants. Suggested donation of $10. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. Film ‘Stillwater’ Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport continues its Cinema at the Library series with a screening of Stillwater (Rated R) starring Matt Damon on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Followed by a discussion with Cinema Arts Centre co-director Dylan Skolnick. To register, call 261-6930. Theater ‘White Christmas’ The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its MainStage season with White Christmas from Nov. 11 to Jan. 2, 2022. Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming adaptation follows vaudeville stars and veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they head to Vermont to pursue romance with a duo of beautiful singing sisters. This family classic features beloved songs by Irving Berlin including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is The Ocean” and the perennial favorite, White Christmas. Tickets range from $75 to $80 per person. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. ‘A Christmas Carol’ Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for the 37th annual production of A Christmas Carol from Nov. 13 to Dec. 26. Celebrate the season with Long Island’s own holiday tradition and broadwayworld.com winner for Best Play. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. A complimentary sensory sensitive abridged performance will be held on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. $20 tickets in November; December tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘Elf the Musical’ The Argyle Theater, 34 Main St., Babylon presents Elf the Musical through Jan. 2. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner Elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear! Tickets are priced from $40 to $79. Use Code: TIMES for $10 OFF* For more information, call 230-3500 or visit www.argyletheatre.com. Vendors wanted » Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket seeks vendors for its Holiday Market Fairs on Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. $75 for one market, $125 for two, $150 for three and $200 for four. To reserve a booth, visit www.gallerynorth.org or call 631-751-2676. » Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown seeks exhibitors for its Holiday Party for Wildlife and Craft Market on Dec. 4 from 3 to 9 p.m. Looking for craft and food vendors. Spaces are $60 each. Call 631-979-6344 or email [email protected]