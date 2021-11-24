Kids Korner – November 25 to December 2 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarCommunityEventsKids by Heidi Sutton - November 24, 2021 0 3 DO YOU WANT TO BUILD A SNOWMAN? 'Frozen Jr.' is now playing at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts. Photo by Courtney Braun Programs A to Z Scavenger Hunt The Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor presents an A to Z Scavenger Hunt on Nov. 26 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Hunt around the hatchery and aquarium in search of a different item starting with each letter of the alphabet. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children. Call 516-692-6768. Polar Express screening The Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce will host screenings of The Polar Express in the Chamber Train Car, corner of Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Fridays, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 6 p.m.; Saturdays, Nov. 27, Dec. 11 and 18 at noon, 3 and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. $15 per person includes popcorn, a cookie and hot cocoa. To reserve your tickets, visit www.pjstchamber.com. Family Wampum Workshop The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a Family Wampum Workshop on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. and again at 2 p.m. Did you know some of the finest Wampum beads were historically created from the shells often found along Long Island’s coasts? Discover this ancient craft and learn what it continues to mean to Indigenous Long Islanders. Create a wampum-style beaded accessory of your own to keep. Recommended for ages 7+; younger with adult help. Admission plus $10 participant. Call 367-3418. Crafternoons Visit the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor during the month of November and December and enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids/seniors. Call 367-3418. Backpack Adventures Join the staff at Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park for a nature experiment adventure on Nov. 28 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. And everything you need will be right on your back! You’ll be loaned a backpack filled with fun, interesting experiments to complete together as you explore the park. $4 per person. Advance reservations required by visiting Eventbrite.com and searching for #NatureEdventures. For more information, call 581-1072. A Visit with Mailman Mark Save the date! The Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society presents A Visit with Mailman Mark on Dec. 5 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Children are invited to bring their pre-written letters for Santa to the old Miller Place Post Office at 75 North Country Road, Miller Place where Mailman Mark will send them to the North Pole. Enjoy refreshments, a vintage fire truck, crafts and story time. Each child will receive a letter from Santa delivered to their home. $12 per child. To register, mail a check to MPMSHS, P.O. Box 723, Miller Place, NY 11764. For more information, call 476-5742. Theater ‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’ The holidays have arrived at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 20 to Dec. 26 with a sensory sensitive performance on Nov. 21. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As Santa’s littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘Frosty’ Tis the season! The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Frosty from Nov. 21 to Jan. 2. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. ‘Frozen Jr.’ Do you want to build a snowman? The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will present Frozen Jr. from Nov. 20 to Jan. 17. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.