Times … and dates: May 18 to May 25, 2023

Thursday May 18

International Museum Day

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach hosts its annual International Museum Day from 4 to 7 p.m. Representatives from many local museums, historical societies, science and nature centers will be on hand to share information regarding their collections, programs and exhibits. Free and open to all. Call 631-585-9393.

Bingo in Mount Sinai

Town of Brookhaven’s Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mount Sinai hosts an afternoon of Bingo from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. with refreshments and prizes. Free but registration is required by calling 631-451-5312.

Atelier lecture

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 15, St. James for a free “Seascape Plein Air” lecture and demonstration by artist Kirk Larsen from 2 to 4 p.m. Larsen, whose exhibition “WOW! You’ve Gotta See This” is currently on view at Atelier Hall, will demonstrate his “en plein air” technique. For more information, call 631-250-9009 or visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org/lectures.

Walking Tour and Pub Crawl

The Huntington Historical Society presents a Walking Tour and Pub Crawl at 6:30 p.m. Led by Town of Huntington Historian, Robert C. Hughes, these walking tours will guide you through the notable buildings and events in the history of Huntington Village. Along the way participants will stop at local establishments to enjoy some refreshment before continuing the tour. The tour will begin at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, located at 228 Main Street in Huntington Village. $25 per person, $20 members. Call 631-427-7045 to reserve your space.

Vanderbilt Museum lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its lecture series with a presentation titled Coastal Playland: Developing the Sound with Kara Murphy Schlichting at 7 p.m. in the Planetarium. Schlichting’s lecture will draw heavily from her 2019 book New York Recentered: Building the Metropolis from the Shore focusing not on Robert Moses and grand scheme planning but on the lesser-known local businesses, developers, and government officials whose efforts profoundly shaped coastal communities throughout the metropolitan region. Tickets are $10, members free, at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Friday May 19

Garden Club Plant Sale

Centerport Garden Club will hold their annual outdoor plant sale at Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn from 9 to 11 a.m. featuring perennials, herbs and house plants for sale at reasonable prices from members’ gardens and Dropseed Native Nursery while supplies last. Plant advice available. Visit www.centerportgardenclub.org.

Third Friday at the Reboli

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Third Friday series with an engaging talk with May’s feature artisan of the month jewelry designer Gwen Beloti from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The talk will be followed by a Q&A with the artist and an opportunity to view the gallery’s latest exhibit. Light refreshments and snacks will be served. Free. No reservations necessary. Call 631-751-7707.

Greek Night in Kings Park

Kings Park Heritage Museum presents Greek Night at the RJO School Auditorium, 99 Old Dock Road, Kings Park at 7 p.m. Come enjoy traditional dances and song, live Greek choirs and bands, traditional foods and customs. Free. Call 631-269-3305.

Community Band concert

Join the North Shore Community Band for its annual Salute to Veterans concert at St. John the Baptist Church, 1488 North Country Road, Wading River at 7:30 p.m. An all-American musical tribute to our beloved veterans, the concert is in commemoration of 50 years since the end of America’s involvement in the Vietnam War and 70 years since the Korean War armistice. Free. Visit www.nscbli.org.

Northport Chorale concert

Northport Middle School, 11 Middleville Road, Northport will host a concert by the Northport Chorale titled For the Beauty of the Earth, a concert celebrating our planet, at 8 p.m. Enjoy a variety of nature-inspired melodies, plus an appearance by the Merrimac School Children’s Choir. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Sara Caswell in concert

Grammy Nominee and world class violinist Sara Caswell and her quartet will be performing music from her new album The Way to You at the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook at 7 p.m. Caswell will be performing with Jesse Lewis, guitar; Adam Cruze, drums; and Ike Sturm, bass. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children at www.thejazzloft.org or at the door. Call 631-751-1895 for more info.

Saturday May 20

Spring Yard Sale

The Yaphank Historical Society will hold a multi-vendor Spring Yard Sale on the grounds of the Robert & Isabella Hawkins House at 4 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a large variety of crafts, collectibles, and household items. Rain date is May 21. Call 631-924-4803.

TVHS Community Yard Sale

Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket hosts its annual Community Wide Yard Sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with over 40 community vendors. Get great deals on household goods, antiques, collectibles, toys, furniture and more. Rain date May 21. Call 631-751-3730.

Fleece and Fiber Festival

One of Long Island’s largest celebrations of fiber arts and crafts, the Fleece & Fiber Festival returns to Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An immersive experience in the life cycle of fiber, from sheep to sweater, the event will feature vendors, demonstrations, children’s activities, historical fiber tour, petting zoo, bake sale, raffles and much more. Rain date May 21. $10 admission, free for ages 12 and under. To purchase tickets, visit www.hallockville.org.

Community Yard & Craft Sale

St. Cuthbert’s Episcopal Church, 18 Magnolia Place, Selden presents its first Community Yard & Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with antiques, clothing, crafts of all kinds, crystals, jewelry, home decor, yard sale items, Mary Kay and more. Rain date is June 3. Questions? Call 631-732-8773.

Friends of the Library Craft Fair

Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn will host the Friends of the Library’s annual outdoor Friends Craft & Flea Market from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. featuring craft vendors, local businesses and flea market items from individual sellers. Held rain or shine. Call 631-757-4200.

Paige Patterson in concert

Celebrate St. James presents An Evening with Paige Patterson at Celebrate Park, 369 Lake Ave., St. James at 6 p.m. The free concert will include selections from the American Songbook a medley of standards with a twist, classic soul and contemporary. Visit www.celebratestjames.org for more info.

Arrizza Under the Stars

Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents Arrizza Under the Stars, a live performance by local artist and musician Yannaki Arrizza, based on his recent 2022 album release Astronomia, at 6 p.m. Audiences can expect to be transported into immersive worlds and interstellar mediums that transcend both space and time and where the only limit is the imagination. This live performance includes artistic landscapes, original fulldome 3D artwork, projections of starfields, and deep-space objects, and includes colorful laser lights through a haze of fog. Tickets are $30 in advance at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org, $25 members, $35 at the door.

LISCA concert

The Long Island Symphonic Choral Association presents its annual spring concert at St. James R.C. Church, 429 Route 25A, Setauket at 8 p.m. Titled Sing Spring, the choral concert with orchestra will feature Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” Randall Thompson’s “Alleluia” and Oja Gjeilo’s “Sunrise” and will be conducted by Richard Foley and accompanied by an eighteen-piece orchestra. Tickets are $25, $20 seniors, students are free at www.lisca.org or at the door. Call 631-897-8520 or 751-2743.

Spring Fling Comedy Night

Join the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St.. Smithtown for an evening of stand up comedy with Governor’s Comedy Club at 8 p.m. with comedians Rob Falcone, Tom McGuire, Debbie D’Amore and Joe Crovella. Tickets are $45, $40.50 members and includes open bar of beer and wine. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Sunday May 21

Huntington Village Art Walk

Calling all art lovers! The Huntington Village Art Walk returns today from noon to 5 p.m. Visit 10 museums and galleries in Huntingon Village including the Heckscher Museum of Art during this self-guided tour. Many of the artists’ will be on hand to talk about their inspiration, while you enjoy tasty treats and check out the art scene with live music playing along the way. Free. Pick up your flyer with the map at the info table under the Paramount Marquee, or visit www,huntingtonartcenter.com for a list of participants.

Paws of War Car Show

Paws of War and the Fabulous 50’s and 60’s Nostalgia Car Club will host a car show at Nesconset Plaza, 127 Smithtown Blvd. Nesconset from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to raise money to support local veterans and first responders in the Long Island community. The car show will include vintage, classic and custom cars, live music, hot food, 50/50 raffles and more. Free admission for spectators, $25 fee for car show participants. Judging begins at noon. Rain date is June 4. For more information, call 631-402-2798, 631-624-4126 or visit www.pawsofwar.org.

Waterfront Festival Craft Fair

Mill Dam Park, Mill Dam Road, Huntington will host the 8th annual Huntington Waterfront Craft Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 125 artisans with crafts, nautical antiques, unique gifts, beautiful boats, food trucks and a stage with non-stop live entertainment. Commences National Safe Boating Week. Call 631-846-1459 for more information.

Nesconset Craft Fair

Nesconset Chamber of Commerce presents a Spring Fling Food Truck Rodeo & Craft Fair at the Gazebo Park, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 631-724-2543 for further details.

Chinese Auction

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 800 Portion Road, Lake Ronkonkoma will hold a Chinese Auction at 12:30 p.m. with raffles called at 2 p.m. Over 160 prizes. $10 admission includes 25 tickets, coffee and cake. Extra sheets are $5 each. Call 631-737-4388.

Bob Dylan Celebration

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Rte. 25A, Stony Brook continues its WUSB Sunday Street series with a concert in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room celebrating Bob Dylan’s 82nd birthday at 7 p.m. with The Kennedys, Rod MacDonald, Pete Mancini, and Emily Duff accompanied by Brian Kachejian (piano), Don Olsen (bass) and Tom Ryan (drums) with special guest Ray Lambiase. Program will feature Dylan rarities. Tickets are $35 per person at www.sundaystreet.org.

Tuesday May 23

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a concert titled “A Journey Down the Golden Age of Song” with vocalist Marty Kupferberg and Thelma Grossman, piano accompanist in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $3 members. Call 631-928-3737 for more information.

An evening of Swing Dance

Swing Dance Long Island, a non-profit social dance club, holds weekly dances every Tuesday evening at the Huntington Moose Lodge, 631 Pulaski Rd. Greenlawn with beginner swing lessons at 7:30 p.m. and dancing from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Singles and beginners are welcome. No partner necessary. Admission is $15 on DJ night, $20 on band night on the third Tuesday of the month. Call 516-521-1410.

Wednesday May 24

Atelier virtual lecture

Join Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James for a free Zoom lecture titled Figure Drawing: The Naked Truth and History of Art’s Most Revealing Genre from 7 to 9 p.m. Artist and historian Randall DiGiuseppe will explore the fascinating history, evolution and future of classical art’s most essential and revealing practice: drawing from the live nude figure. Examine figure drawings as far back as 17,000 BCE to the modern masters of the genre. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Thursday May 25

Walking Tour and Pub Crawl

The Greenlawn Centerport Historical Association hosts a walking tour and pub crawl of downtown Greenlawn at 6:30 p.m. Huntington Town Historian Robert C. Hughes and Greenlawn historian Toby Kissam, a Greenlawn historian will be your guides as you learn all about the history of downtown Greenlawn. Along the way, participants will stop at local establishments to enjoy some refreshments before continuing the tour. Starting point is Harborfields Public Library, 31, Broadway, Greenlawn. Tickets are $15, $10 members (drinks are not included). Registration is required by visiting www.greenlawncenterporthistorical.org.

Native American drumming

All Souls Church Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 631-655-7798.

Film

‘Unfinished Business’

Port Jefferson Documentary Series closes out its Spring 2023 season with a screening of Unfinished Business, an intimate look at the formation and legacy of the WNBA, and its flagship team, the New York Liberty’s, dramatic 2021 season, as they play for acceptance, respect, and the future of basketball, at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on May 22 at 7 p.m. Followed by a Q&A with Director Alison Klayman. Tickets are $10 at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door.

Theater

Summer Shakespeare Festival

The Carriage House Players kick off the 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) on May 21 at 7 p.m. and May 26 at 8 p.m. Three Shakespeare enthusiasts attempt to do the impossible: Act their way through all of The Bard’s 37 plays in one night. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Cabaret’

Star Playhouse, Stage 74 at Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack, presents Cabaret on May 20 at 8 p.m. and May 21 at 2 p.m. Daring, provocative and exuberantly entertaining, Cabaret explores the dark and heady life of Bohemian Berlin as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Tickets are $32, $25 seniors and students. Call 631-462-9800 x-136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com to order.

‘The Sound of Music’

Up next for the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is The Sound of Music from May 18 to July 2. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, The Sound of Music has won the hearts of audiences worldwide. Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Something Rotten!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage productions with Something Rotten! from May 20 to June 24. Living in the shadow of Renaissance rock star The Bard, two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being to thine own self be true—and all that jazz! Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

